Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
München
20.02.23
08:01 Uhr
2,930 Euro
-0,070
-2,33 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.02.2023 | 19:53
OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/23

SA French Corporation

Capital: 133.121.504,24 euros

Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)

LYON RCS 421 577 495

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares87 579 937
Number of real voting rights87 512 224
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		89 678 808

For more information:


OL Groupe

Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - compartiment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZhsk8VqZm7Jmm2cZchqmmRobpqUl2iVl5WenJRxYp7GamlonW+XnMWeZnBpm2ps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78656-olg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-version-anglaise-31012023.pdf

