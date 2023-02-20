OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/23

SA French Corporation

Capital: 133.121.504,24 euros

Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)

LYON RCS 421 577 495

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 87 579 937 Number of real voting rights 87 512 224 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including own shares) 89 678 808

OL Groupe



Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65



Email : investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - compartiment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

Code ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs

