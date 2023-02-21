

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC (PTC) said that it has extended the term of the executive agreement with Chief Executive Officer James Heppelmann for an additional three years through its fiscal year 2026.



In addition, the company stated that it promoted Michael DiTullio, President of PTC's Digital Thread group, to company President and Chief Operating Officer.



DiTullio will oversee product development, sales and marketing, customer success, strategy, and IT across both the Digital Thread and Velocity groups. DiTullio will continue to report to Heppelmann.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!