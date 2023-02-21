Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 06:48
Alibaba.com Is Coming To Gulfood

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day 1 of Gulfood Inspire Conference was nothing short of inspiring! Industry leaders, innovators, and experts from around the world came together to discuss the future of food and sustainability.


Representative of Alibaba.com delivers the address at the Gulfood Inspire Conference and discusses the basic introduction of Alibaba.com, the latest Food and Beverage trend of Alibaba.com, also the coming opportunities for UAE's market.

Alibaba.com is the leading B2B e-commerce trading platform for the whole world, dedicated to helping global suppliers build online display windows, promoting and selling local specialty products online, relying on the data technology and full-link cross-border supply chain service system of Alibaba.com, and helping enterprises achieve digital transformation.

The cooperation between Dubai Exports and Alibaba.com will increase Dubai's companies' knowledge of e-commerce, cross-border trade and digital transformation, as well as create more opportunities to exports into global market.

On 22th Feb, Alibaba.com team and local partner will deliver the address about boosting international trade through powerful e-commerce, in which will share more learning in leveraging digital platforms to bolster national economies - real life examples, empowering company growth through facilitated access to international markets and global trade enablement thanks to B2B e-commerce. Welcome!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006405/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alibabacom-is-coming-to-gulfood-301751406.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
