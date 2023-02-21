Kuros Biosciences AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 21 February, 2023 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company"), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announced the publication of key scientific data on the efficacy of MagnetOs bone graft in two prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals.
Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are proud to publish these important scientific data, which substantiate the unique mechanism of action of our MagnetOs bone graft. It adds to the substantial body of evidence we are building up for MagnetOs, using data from human-derived cells and in long-term clinically relevant animal models, which other manufacturers do not typically complete for their bone grafts because these are not needed for regulatory clearance. These studies underline Kuros's commitment to a translational research approach through which we convert our ground-breaking research into clinical evidence of efficacy in humans, for the benefit of patients, surgeons, and our wider society."
Data published in the Journal of Immunology and Regenerative Medicine outlined an in vitro study, which found an overall stronger macrophage activation and shift towards an M2-like macrophage phenotype on MagnetOs, compared to calcium phosphate without its NeedleGrip submicron surface topography. The enhanced pro-regenerative paracrine signaling to stem cells by macrophages on MagnetOs was determined in angiogenic and osteogenic assays.
The article in Clinical Oral Implants Research reviewed translational research which demonstrated successful maxillary sinus floor augmentation with MagnetOs in a preclinical sheep model and in a prospective clinical trial at the University Medical Center of Utrecht. In both studies, use of MagnetOs led to an equivalent amount of bone formation and overall comparable performance to the "gold standard" of autologous bone graft.
These findings confirm that morphology of submicron surface features on calcium phosphates dictates their in-situ bone-forming potential. MagnetOs promoted the formation of mature bone in direct contact with its surface, facilitating osseointegration and stability of dental implants after one year of placement while avoiding the disadvantages of autograft, such as the requirement for a second surgical site and graft resorption.
