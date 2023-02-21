Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (MCV), the leading Egyptian vehicle manufacturer specialized in commercial vehicles, has chosen to equip their first Integral Electric Vehicle with Forsee ZEN PLUS battery systems.

It is the first order for the new ZEN PLUS high-energy battery systems launched by Forsee Power in 2022.

Strengthening Forsee Power's leading position on the bus market

Forsee Power proposes a wide panel of technologies to answer all operating modes overnight or fast charging, FCEV in different formats. The Group partners with the largest number of bus OEMs in Europe and has already equipped more than 1,800 buses thus placing Forsee Power in a leading position in Europe.

Now adding Africa and Middle East's number 1 commercial vehicles manufacturer reinforces Forsee Power's leadership and opens doors to business in new geographies. MCV proposes a wide range of buses -city, intercity, standard and double decker-, coaches and apron buses as well as special trucks and vans. They market commercial vehicles in Africa, Middle East, Europe, and in the United States.

ZEN PLUS: combining high modularity and high energy density for heavy-duty vehicles

Launched in March 2022, the ZEN PLUS battery systems are available in 5 versions from 74 to 84 kWh. Composed of lithium-ion NMC VDA modules the battery systems deliver an excellent energy density of 180 Wh/kg and a very long 5,000-cycle life, thus providing a very competitive Total Cost of Ownership for the fleet operators.

ZEN PLUS is the first pack on the market offering the ability to perfectly adjust the voltage and energy to the needs of the system; it can support both 650V motorizations and 800V motorizations within a same battery format. It complies with the most stringent industry standards, including ISO 26262 ASIL C, ISO 12405, IEC 62660, IEC 60664, plus the latest R10-6 and R100 rev3 certification standards. Eco-designed, ZEN PLUS can be used in second life application and is optimized for recycling.

« We are proud to count MCV as a new customer. There is a great fit between the type of vehicles manufactured by MCV and Forsee Power's target markets. With FORSEE ZEN PLUS, MCV will benefit from a new generation battery solution with high energy and a great flexibility to adapt to contrasting climate conditions, combining the latest functional safety standards such as ISO 26262 » explains Sébastien Rembauville-Nicolle, Vice President Business Development of Forsee Power.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains, and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,800 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power has over 600 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

