A new three-year pilot project will assess the efficiency of vehicle-integrated PV and verify it with on-the-road monitoring and testing. The goal is to predict the charging infrastructure needed for electric vehicles with PV modules.An international public-private consortium will look at how vehicle-integrated PV can support the transition to an all-electric transport system in Europe. The SolarMoves project, commissioned by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE), will use data from solar vehicles to study the impact on electrical recharging infrastructure ...

