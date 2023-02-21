Anzeige
21.02.2023
Everest Global Plc - Re. Publication of the Annual Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, February 20

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated underArticle 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

21 February 2023

For Immediate Release

Everest Global PLC

Progress on the publication of the Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2022

Everest Global PLC (the "Company") provides information on the progress of its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 October 2022 ("FY22 Results").

The Company announces that it will be unable to publish its FY22 Results by 1 March 2023, being the latest date permitted for publication of the FY22 Results under DTR 4.1.3R. This is principally due to the auditors, which the Company intended to appoint for this years' audit, not having received approval under the new Public Interest Entity Auditor Registration Regulations ("PIE") (which came into force on 5 December 2022) from the Financial Reporting Council ("FRC") in the time frame originally anticipated.

The Company's previous auditor resigned late last year as they decided that they would not be registered with the FRC to audit PIE companies. On 15 December 2022 the Company announced the appointment of new auditors. They were however, not registered under the new Public Interest Entity Auditor Registration Regulations and as such could not accept the appointment.

The Company, since then, over the last couple of months, has approached a number of audit firms of which none had the capacity to do the audit.

The Company expects to finalise the appointment of an alternative audit firm shortly. Once appointed, the Company will work closely with its new auditor to complete the FY22 audit in as short a timeframe as possible.

The Company has therefore applied to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the listing on the Official List of the FCA of its ordinary shares of 2 pence each to be temporarily suspended with effect from 7.30 am on 1 March 2023 until publication of the FY22 Results.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.everestglobalplc.com or contact the following:


Everest Global PLC
Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director		+44 (0) 776 775 1787
+27 (0)84 6006 001
