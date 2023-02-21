Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSAQ ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
06.04.22
12:01 Uhr
3,685 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2023 | 08:26
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Year-End Report 2022 Webcast Conference

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Year-end report 2022 on Tuesday February 28, 2023, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Year-end report 2022 will be published in English and available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations.

Webcast conference:
February 28, 2023, at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gtPyBB6xRDWhhoQISCWnWQ

Participants will be able to ask questions through the web chat.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack.
+46 (0) 707 46 44 21
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Certified Advisor
FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.
info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Year-end report 2022 webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740076/Invitation-to-Physitrack-PLC-Year-End-Report-2022-Webcast-Conference

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.