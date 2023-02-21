Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and Sasol have signed two Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with TotalEnergies and its partner Mulilo for the long-term supply of a total capacity of 260 MW of renewable power to Sasol's Secunda site, in South Africa, where Air Liquide operates the biggest oxygen production site in the world. This is the second set of PPAs signed by Air Liquide and Sasol, after the PPAs announced in January with Enel Green Power for a capacity of 220 MW. Together, these PPAs represent a total of 480 MW of the joint commitment by Air Liquide and Sasol to pursue the procurement of a total capacity of 900 MW of renewable energy. These will significantly contribute to the decarbonization of the Secunda site.

Within the framework of these agreements with Air Liquide and Sasol, TotalEnergies and Mulilo will create one local majority owned wind project with a capacity of 140 MW and one local majority owned solar project with a capacity of 120 MW. These projects are scheduled to be operational in 2025. This agreement is subject to regulatory and financial approvals.

Ronnie Chalmers, Vice President and Executive Committee Member of the Air Liquide Group, in charge of Africa Middle East India, said: "Not only will these renewable energy capacities significantly contribute to the decarbonisation of our operations in Secunda, where we operate the biggest oxygen production site in the world, they will also actively support the development of renewable energies in South Africa, for the benefit of the South African electrical power system and ultimately of the South African society. In line with Air Liquide's ADVANCE strategic plan, which includes reducing its absolute CO2 emissions by 33% by 2035, these PPAs also demonstrate the Group's capacity to collaborate with its customers to provide solutions which contribute to the decarbonization of its assets as well as of its clients."

In April 2021, Air Liquide and Sasol launched a joint initiative to procure a total of 900 MW of renewable energy for their operations in Secunda, with an allocation of 500 MW to Sasol and 400 MW to Air Liquide. The two companies are negotiating additional PPAs to complete the balance of the renewable energy requested.

Air Liquide acquired Sasol's 16 oxygen production units in Secunda and has been operating them since June 2021, in the framework of a long-term supply contract with its long-term partner. Including another Air Separation Unit (ASU) it already operated for Sasol, Air Liquide thus now operates a total of 17 ASUs in Secunda, with a total capacity of 47,000 tonnes/day of oxygen. Air Liquide plans to reduce by 30 to 40 the CO2 emissions (Scope 2) arising from its operations on the Secunda site through a multi-year investment and modernization plan and a steep increase of the site's procurement in renewable energies.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005366/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com