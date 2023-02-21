Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 20
[21.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|20.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,618,024.14
|8.6911
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|20.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|883,706.69
|87.6693
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|20.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,861,541.36
|9.1419