Scientists in Belgium have designed a solar-powered electrolyzer that uses standard-sized, large area shingled silicon PV for water splitting. The system is reportedly able to achieve solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of 10% at electrolyzer current densities of approximately 60?mA?cm-2.Imec researchers in Belgium have developed anion exchange membrane (AEM) water electrolysis for hydrogen generation. They said their approach can be combined with solar generation in a photovoltaic-electrolyzer (PV-EC) configuration. "The novelty of our approach consists of utilizing standard-sized large area shingled ...

