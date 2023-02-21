Institution of Engineering and Technology and Leeds University students tour enfinium Ferrybridge

FERRYBRIDGE, England, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) in West Yorkshire, including students from the University of Leeds, were invited to learn more about enfinium and energy from waste.

Over 26 IET members and University of Leeds students were given the opportunity to learn more about enfinium and the energy from waste process from employees within the operations, maintenance and mechanical engineering teams at the enfinium Ferrybridge facility. A site tour then provided guests with a behind the scenes tour of enfinium Ferrybridge, with IET members travelling from across Yorkshire to attend.

enfinium Ferrybridge is one of the UK's most efficient energy from waste facilities with Ferrybridge 1 and 2 processing up to 1.3 million tonnes of residual waste to generate 170MW (gross) of electricity, enough power to meet the needs of up to 370,000 UK homes and businesses.

The IET is a global engineering community formed to inspire, inform and influence to engineer a better world. IET members are drawn from across energy, engineering, manufacturing, technology and transport. The IET also plays an important role in changing perceptions and tackling the engineering skills gap, especially encouraging women into the industry, and growing the number of engineering apprentices.

Emily Pilgrim, IET member said, "The scale, automation and efficiency of enfinium Ferrybridge 1 and 2 energy from waste facilities is truly inspiring to see first-hand. Members from right across the Yorkshire jumped at the opportunity to get a rare glimpse inside such a vital piece of UK infrastructure".

Mike Maudsley, enfinium CEO said, "It is important to me that all current and future engineers are aware of the role that energy from waste plays in both energy and waste management. Inspiring and informing the next generation of engineers about energy from waste and the part that we must all play within the waste hierarchy is crucial to driving the UK towards a net zero economy of the future".

Notes to editor:

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest energy from waste businesses in the UK and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the UK. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 265MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 UK homes. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

