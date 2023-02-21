DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 158.2731

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5560712

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

----------------------------------------------------------------------

