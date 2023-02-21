DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.3342

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16707850

CODE: BNKE LN

ISIN: LU1829219390

