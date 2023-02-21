DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 97.6487

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1530497

CODE: YIEL LN

ISIN: LU1812090543

ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN

