DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 287.8393
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6258256
CODE: CEUR LN
ISIN: LU1681042609
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN Sequence No.: 224589 EQS News ID: 1564553 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564553&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 21, 2023 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)