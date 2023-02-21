DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 95.4458

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3984351

CODE: ASIU LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN

