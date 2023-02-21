DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.4105

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1874712

CODE: PRIZ LN

ISIN: LU1931974429

ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ LN Sequence No.: 224642 EQS News ID: 1564661 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

