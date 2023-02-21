EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Conditional settlement with LSW

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group").

As previously disclosed in the Company's annual reports, litigation with certain entities including and affiliated to LSW GmbH (the "LSW Entities") relating to the Conforama Group has been ongoing between the parties.

On 20 February 2023 Steinhoff and certain LSW Entities reached a full and final settlement of all outstanding litigation between the parties to be concluded before the Commercial Court of Vienna for total payment of €202.12 million ("the Settlement"). The Settlement is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including Steinhoff Group lender consent.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 21 February 2023

