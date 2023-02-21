DJ Macau Pass Supports Leslie Cheung's 'Miss You Much Leslie Concert', Tickets and Commemorative Medal Will Be Available on mCoin Platform from February 22

(Macau, February 21, 2023) - To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Leslie Cheung's passing away, Fun Entertainment Limited announced that on April 1st this year, a concert will be held at 8:15 p.m. at Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom.

According to Florence Chan, CEO of Fun Entertainment Limited, the concept of the concert was derived from Leslie Cheung's song "Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter", which symbolized his life journey and four stages of his career in performing arts. The journey will be guided by the voices of four of Leslie Cheung's good friends. The ticket prices for the concert are HKUSD880 and HKUSD480, of which over 60% of the tickets are HKUSD480. Early bird tickets were quickly sold out via the "LesFANmily" fan club website in consideration of overseas fans.

Macau Pass S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Macau Pass") will give ticketing support to this concert. Tickets and two editions of "Leslie Cheung's 20th Anniversary Antique Commemorative Medal", Rose edition and Origami Crane edition, will be displayed on its mCoin platform. The products will be available in combination form from 3p.m. on Wednesday, February 22. The amount is limited, while stocks last.

"Leslie Cheung's 20th Anniversary Antique Commemorative Medal" Origami Crane edition

"Leslie Cheung's 20th Anniversary Antique Commemorative Medal" Rose edition

Time flies but the memory of Leslie Cheung never fades. Through ticket support, Macau Pass will mourn the pop music icon who has accompanied the growth of countless people, through this concert, people have a second chance to enjoy the superstar's glamour and pay tribute to him.

