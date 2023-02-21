The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said that prices for monocrystalline silicon ranged from CNY 222 ($32.30)/kg to CNY 248/kg last week, up 31.37% from the middle of January. Longi, meanwhile, has raised its wafer prices by more than 15%.CNMIA's silicon branch has reported that polysilicon prices rose after the Chinese lunar year and will likely remain at current levels for a relatively long period, due to increasing demand from wafer manufacturers. It said that the prices for the raw material ranged from CNY 230/kg to CNY 250 last week, and noted that prices for monocrystalline ...

