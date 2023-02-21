Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJRW ISIN: SE0015244520 Ticker-Symbol: BIX0 
Frankfurt
21.02.23
08:01 Uhr
2,710 Euro
+0,025
+0,93 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2023 | 11:02
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioInvent International: Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Year-End Report 2022

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) invites investors and analysts to a presentation of the Year-end report 2022 at 2:00 pm CET on February 22. The report will be published at 8:00 am CET the same day.

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Wednesday February 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm CET

Listen to the presentation webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/45959

To participate via teleconference, please register via the following link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002445. Upon registration, a phone number and conference ID for the conference call will be provided. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Year-end report 2022

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740079/Invitation-to-Presentation-of-BioInvents-Year-End-Report-2022

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.