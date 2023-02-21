Anzeige
21.02.2023
Expanding E Band - MTI Wireless Edge LTD. Launches New ABS® - Automatic Beam Steering Antenna System. Offering Robust E Band Communication in Harsh Weather Conditions.

Innovative E-band antenna system compensates for tower vibrations and sway, providing stable communication during high winds and harsh conditions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (AIM: MWE). is proud to announce the launch of its newest patented product, the ABS®. This innovative E-band antenna system is specifically designed to provide robust communication solutions in harsh weather conditions, such as high winds and pole vibrations.

The ABS® compensates for tower vibrations and sway, ensuring stable communication even in the most challenging environments. This makes it an ideal solution for 5G backhaul in particular allowing an extended range for E Band links.

The ABS® is currently in field trials with 3 Tier 1 customers and is already operating for several months providing a stable E Band link of over 12 kilometers.

"We are excited to introduce the ABS® to the market," said Dov Feiner, General Manager of MTI's Antenna Division. "It's a game-changer for companies that require reliable communication in harsh conditions and allows faster penetration of 5G networks where fiber isn't readily available. We are confident that our patented ABS® will be a valuable asset to our customers."

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Offering off-the-shelf and custom-developed antenna solutions in frequencies up to 174 GHz, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications. MTI is the premier supplier worldwide of Multi Band antennas for 5G backhaul and supplies directional and omnidirectional antennas for Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G, Access WiFi, Small Cell Backhaul, CBRS, TVWS, public safety, RFID and more.

For more information please contact us at:

info@mtiwe.com

www.mtiwe.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expanding-e-band--mti-wireless-edge-ltd-launches-new-abs--automatic-beam-steering-antenna-system-offering-robust-e-band-communication-in-harsh-weather-conditions-301751573.html

