Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Frankfurt
21.02.23
09:19 Uhr
0,063 Euro
-0,001
-1,71 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 11:12
102 Leser
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Second Half and Full Year 2022 Results Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that it will report its results for the second half and full year 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's interim CEO & CFO, Ludvik Sandnes, will be held in-person and webcast live beginning at 8:30am CET.

VENUE: ADVOKATFIRMAET CLP DA, Sommerrogata 13, 0255 Oslo

Questions can be submitted in advance to ir@nordicnanovector.com

The webcast can be accessed from www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media and a recording will also be available on this page after the event.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2022 from 7:00am CET the same day.

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO
+47 907 43 017
ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-invitation-to-second-half-and-full-year-2022-results-presentation-and-webcast-301751575.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
