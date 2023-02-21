Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot"?
Frontline plc.: FRO - Invitation to Q4 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline plc's preliminary fourth quarter 2022 results will be released on Tuesday February 28, 2023, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CETahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bmand follow the "Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline plc Q4 2022 Webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iqngqyif)

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline plc Q4 2022 Conference Call (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI75347c7e25d64c41bd397443cf7a3b5f)

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


