21-Feb-2023 / 11:01 GMT/BST

Zug, Switzerland Sensorium is announcing that the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse has entered its much-awaited VR multiplayer public playtest as it opens up access to more virtual reality and content features inside virtual worlds, while also laying out a new metaverse doctrine. Delivering on its promise to develop a full-fledged metaverse with unparalleled entertainment offerings, Sensorium is unveiling PRISM, a virtual world dedicated to music, as the first destination to become available to users. Inside this environment, visitors can experience the 24/7 galactic Sensorium Party where Sensorium's pioneering AI avatars can be seen performing. The new stage enables users to become familiar with the metaverse's VR mechanics, its immersive environments, and avatar customization options. Users will also have the opportunity of interacting, for the first time, with others in VR and via voice chat, meeting not only other human participants but also AI virtual beings. Sensorium Galaxy is emerging as the first AAA-inhabited metaverse with a community of AI-powered avatars populating its virtual worlds. Here, social AI is a core technology in powering next-generation networking relationship building and content creation, for users and artists alike. Sensorium's press secretary, the AI-driven avatar Yonaka, offers a detailed look at the company's global metaverse doctrine. In another demonstration of the groundbreaking capabilities of generative AI technology to hold contextual conversations, Sensorium is now also unveiling the Salvador Dali Experience, a VR environment where users are invited to meet the AI avatar of the late genius and chat with Dali's virtual being across an endless variety of topics. Based on these features, Sensorium is opening up a pathway for users to live out alternative life scenarios, build a digital self, and attain digital immortality, whereby they choose the digital footprint they're leaving behind and allow future generations to interact with. Built on top of Unreal Engine 5 as well as advanced VR and AI technologies, the depths of Sensorium Galaxy unfold across several virtual worlds, each dedicated to different types of entertainment and filled with curated content. Developed in collaboration with nightlife entertainment visionary, music trendsetter, and Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza founder Yann Pissenem, PRISM world is already a confirmed destination for shows by acclaimed world-class performers, including David Guetta, Carl Cox, and Black Coffee, among others. The first three performances in PRISM are slated to take place during the first half of 2023. The second half of the year will also see the release of MOTION, introducing users to more 'virtual life' mechanics of Sensorium Galaxy. Crucial to all metaverse activities, Sensorium Galaxy's in-platform token, SENSO, will continue supporting the entirety of the ecosystem, across activities and offerings such as premium content and NFT drops. NFT drops scheduled for 2023 include DAPP avatars and UNDER land tokens. These assets will be used in Sensorium's decentralized platform, which ensures that all users have ownership over their digital assets and are the sole entity responsible for decision-making over their virtual possessions. Starship and UNDER will become the first two virtual environments to leverage Web3 capabilities within the Sensorium ecosystem. All of these blockchain-based activities are now being made compatible with VR. Sensorium Galaxy is available on Steam, where users can access the metaverse's public playtest, as well as the Sensorium Galaxy mobile app. Full cross-platform access, including desktop access, will become available later this year. About Sensorium Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a Swiss company and a leading metaverse developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver next-generation virtual experiences in entertainment and social interaction. The award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse project, the company's flagship product, is currently the only global XR multiplayer platform that immerses users into multi-sensory experiences in virtual worlds, across content hubs of various forms. These include immersive musical experiences in the epicenter of entertainment, PRISM world, self-discovery programs and guided meditations unfolding within the spiritual environment of MOTION world, and a new type of transversal social interaction enabled by a million-strong community of AI-controlled autonomous virtual beings inhabiting the metaverse. Sensorium leans on its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology and entertainment partners to shape the environments and content of its metaverse. In addition to the innovative developments in the fields of virtual reality and AI, accessible through a wide variety of interfaces, Sensorium is also a leading Web3 company enabling a stack of pioneering blockchain and decentralized solutions. Contact Web3 Marketing Director Matias Sensorium matias.lapuschin@sensoriumxr.com +971552430075

