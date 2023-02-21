Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Q2 Results

Ferguson to Issue Second Quarter Results

And Host Conference Call on March 7, 2023

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) announces today that it will issue its second quarter results on Tuesday, March 7. The results will be available on Ferguson's website at www.corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. EST/11:45 a.m. GMT.

A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. EST/1:30 p.m. GMT on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at www.corporate.ferguson.com.

A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at www.corporate.ferguson.com on the Events, Results and Reports page under the Investors tab. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Media Inquiries

Brian Lantz
Vice President, IR and Communications
Ferguson
+1 224 285 2410
Brian.lantz@ferguson.com

John Pappas
Director, Financial Communications
Ferguson
+1 484 790 2727
John.pappas@ferguson.com

Pete Kennedy
Director, Investor Relations
Ferguson
+1 757 603 0111
Peter.kennedy@ferguson.com


# # #

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740088/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Q2-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
