Photoacoustic Imaging Market to Reach $132.33 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for imaging systems and transducers, and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures drives the growth of the global photoacoustic imaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Photoacoustic Imaging Market by Product (Imaging Systems, Lasers, Transducer, and Others), Type (Tomography and Microscopy), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the photoacoustic imaging market valued for $75.98 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $132.33 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download Free Sample Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13758

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures and rise in demand for personalized pain management drives the growth of the global photoacoustic imaging market. On the other hand, high cost of photoacoustic imaging impedes the growth to some extent. However, rise in investment by the major key players is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Disruption in the supply chain, which has led to delays in the delivery of imaging systems and components. Many companies in the market had to delay their production and manufacturing operations due to the pandemic-related restrictions and social distancing, thus impacting the growth of the photoacoustic imaging negatively.

However, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which require imaging procedures has helped the market recover post-pandemic.

The imaging systems segment to rule the roost-

By product, the imaging systems segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around one third of the global photoacoustic imaging market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for non-invasive imaging procedures has driving the segment growth.

Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/final/marketreport

The tomography segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By type, the tomography segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourth of the global photoacoustic imaging market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the photoacoustic tomography is a non-invasive imaging technique that offers high resolution and depth penetration.

The diagnostic imaging centers segment maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By end user, the diagnostic imaging centers segment accounted for nearly half of the global photoacoustic imaging market share in 2021. This is attributed to high-resolution imaging capabilities, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in photoacoustic imaging. However, hospitals segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half the global photoacoustic imaging market revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Rapid surge in population and rise in the economy of Asia-Pacific have propelled the market growth.

Leading Market Players-

EKSPLA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

illumiSonics Inc.

InnoLas Laser GmbH

itheraMedical GmbH

OPOTEK LLC

Photosound Technologies Inc.

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc.

TomoWave Laboratories, Inc.

Verasonics, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global photoacoustic imaging market. These players have adopted various strategies such as, new product launches, partnership, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, and Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and End User (Hospitals and Community Health Service Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Burn Care Market by Product (Advanced Burn Care, Biologics, Traditional Burn Care, and Others), Depth of Burn (Minor Burns, Partial-thickness Burns, and Full-thickness Burns), and End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Home Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Hydrogel Dressing Market by Product (Amorphous Hydrogel, Impregnated Hydrogel, and Sheet Hydrogel) and End user (Hospitals, Physician's Office, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Wound Management Devices Market by Product (Therapy Devices, Wound closure Devices, and Others), Application (Burns, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment, Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Radioimmunoassays, Colorimetric Immunoassays, Other Immunoassays, Chromatography-Mass spectrometry), Drug Class (Antiepileptic Drugs, Antiarrhythmic Drugs, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs, Psychoactive Drugs, Other drug classes), End Users (Commercial/Private Labs, Hospital Labs, Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photoacoustic-imaging-market-to-reach-132-33-million-globally-by-2031-at-5-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301751603.html