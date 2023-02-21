Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVE ISIN: CA92762M1068 Ticker-Symbol: VL5 
Frankfurt
21.02.23
09:25 Uhr
0,081 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIOR INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2023 | 13:02
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vior Inc.: Vior Announces Stock Option Awards

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO), (OTCQB:VIORF) and (FRANKFURT:VL51) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors, officers and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 2,710,000 common shares. These stock options have been granted in accordance with Vior's stock option plan, have an exercise price of $0.145 per share, are exercisable for 5 years and vest as to 1/3 of the number on the date of grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary of grant and the final 1/3 on the second anniversary of grant.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich
President and CEO
Tel.: 613-898-5052
mfedosiewich@vior.ca
Website: www.vior.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740056/Vior-Announces-Stock-Option-Awards

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.