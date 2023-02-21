Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") announces the appointment of Mr. Evan Ballantyne to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") effective February 17, 2023.

Mr. Ballantyne has extensive executive leadership experience and has spent the last 20 years as a public and private company Chief Financial Officer in the healthcare industry. He was most recently the CFO of OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., where he worked to advance partnering opportunities for the company's biomarker program. Prior to OncXerna, Ballantyne was CFO at Orchestra BioMed, Inc., where he assisted with the closing of two equity financing rounds with proceeds of $57 million. At Orchestra, he also helped close a global partnership deal valued at more than $200 million. Before Orchestra, Mr. Ballantyne was the CFO of Cerecin, Inc., an Alzheimer's disease-focused company backed by Nestlé Health Science. Ballantyne was Executive Vice President and CFO of Clinical Data, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company acquired by Forest Labs (acquired by Allergan) for $1.6 billion. He also served as the CFO of the microbiome-focused company Synthetic Biologics, Inc., and as well as the CFO of the immuno-oncology company Agenus, Inc., where he helped monetize a GlaxoSmithKline royalty stream for gross proceeds of $115 million. In addition to these roles, Mr. Ballantyne was the CFO and Chief Operating Officer of ACNielsen. Mr. Ballantyne holds a B.A. in History and Political Science from the University of Western Ontario and a post-graduate degree in Business Administration from the University of Windsor.

Mr. Ballantyne commented, "I am extremely excited about joining the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical. The Company has a compelling set of programs within the life sciences sector. I look forward to working with the PreveCeutical team to advance its program pipeline and helping to identify potential partnership opportunities."

Stephen Van Deventer, PreveCeutical's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely fortunate and excited with Evan joining PreveCeutical. His experience managing and building partnerships with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies will be of tremendous value to PreveCeutical. This is a critical time for the Company's advancement, and having Evan as our Board member will add a lot of value."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company developing innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and natural products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs.

