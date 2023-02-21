Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 13:06
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 21

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

17 February 2023 £1,060.61 per Ordinary share.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

21 February 2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.