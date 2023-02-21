Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Smart Wires Technology Ltd is updated (110/23)

On October 14, 2022, the depository receipts in Smart Wires Technology Ltd (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On February 17, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that it had applied for delisting of its depository receipts from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the depository receipts in Smart Wires Technology Ltd (GOGRID SDB, ISIN code SE0015962345, order book ID 225644). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.