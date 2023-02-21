Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SOTKAMO SILVER AB: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 220913) SOTKAMO SILVER AB: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Sotkamo Silver AB will be traded as of February 22, 2023. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: SOSI1U0123 ISIN code: SE0019889825 Orderbook id: 284761 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: February 22, 2023 - March 08, 2023 Trading starts: February 22, 2023 Last trading day: March 02, 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260