Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
WKN: A0MMF4 ISIN: SE0001057910 Ticker-Symbol: VSO 
Frankfurt
21.02.23
08:03 Uhr
0,039 Euro
-0,008
-16,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.02.2023 | 13:10
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SOTKAMO SILVER AB: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 220913)

SOTKAMO SILVER AB: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

The subscription rights of the share issue of Sotkamo Silver AB will be traded
as of February 22, 2023. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: SOSI1U0123
ISIN code: SE0019889825
Orderbook id: 284761
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: February 22, 2023 - March 08, 2023
Trading starts: February 22, 2023
Last trading day: March 02, 2023

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.