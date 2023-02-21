DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.0356

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4423223

CODE: ALAG LN

ISIN: LU1681045297

