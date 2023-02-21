DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4102

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3436936

CODE: GIST LN

ISIN: LU1910939849

