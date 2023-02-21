DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2023 / 12:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 352.1439

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104412

CODE: ANRJ LN

ISIN: FR0010930644

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN Sequence No.: 224717 EQS News ID: 1564883 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564883&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2023 06:44 ET (11:44 GMT)