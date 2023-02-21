The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 20 February 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 20 February 2023 98.93p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 97.34p per ordinary share







21 February 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45