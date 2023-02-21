Anzeige
WKN: A3CTYQ ISIN: CA8265991023 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
21.02.23
17:46 Uhr
34,680 US-Dollar
+5,200
+17,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACTINIUM
ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC11,260-31,22 %
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD6,400+47,13 %
BTCS INC1,660+1,84 %
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED0,0320,00 %
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION34,680+17,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.