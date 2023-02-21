Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - MNA Industries, the brainchild of the multi-talented Matthew Nino Azcuy, has launched a brand-new beat and instrumental store, aimed at providing customers with high-quality beats and instrumentals that can be used for music production, film scoring, and more.





MNA Industries is committed to offering customers the best beats and instrumentals, with a selection that covers various genres, including hip-hop, R&B, and electronic. Customers can expect high-quality sounds that have been expertly mixed and mastered, with a range of customization options available to suit any project or style.

After years of writing and recording his own music, Mathew wanted to share his passion for music and offer other artists the opportunity to create something unique and special; therefore, with the latest development, the musician is now excited to launch this new beat and instrumental store and is look forward to working with talented artists around the world.

MNA Industries' beat and instrumental store is now open, and customers can browse the selection and purchase beats and instrumentals directly from the website. Visit https://air.bi/nGMZ6 to view the store and explore the various options.

About MNA Industries

MNA Industries is a music production company founded by Matthew Nino Azcuy. The company is dedicated to producing high-quality music, beats, and instrumentals that can be used for music production, film scoring, and more. With a unique sound that blends rock and rap into an electronic type of sound, MNA Industries is committed to providing customers with the best possible experience and product.

