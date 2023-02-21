Halberd Corporation: Halberd Demonstrates Simultaneous Eradication of Multiple Strains of CDC Provided Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria

Killed 99.5% of a mixture of four strains of E. coli bacteria in buffer solution in vitro

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has demonstrated the ability to simultaneously eradicate multiple strains of antibiotic resistant E. coli provided by the CDC in under 10 minutes. Halberd's patented extracorporeal process and patent-pending laser eradication method in conjunction with metallic nanoparticles eliminated 99.5% of the bacteria from the sample.

Dr. Cooper, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Sciences at YSU stated, "Each of the 30 strains of bacteria provided by the CDC has demonstrated resistance to a wide variety of antibiotic treatments. The fact that we have been able to eliminate several, individually and in combination is a tremendous step forward. There is still much work to do to test the remaining strains of E. coli and the 30 strains of Candida auris fungus, but we are confident that our success will continue."

Dr. Sturrus, Chair and Professor, Physics, Astronomy Geology and Earth Science Department added, "Each experiment we run builds our knowledge base and uncovers new opportunities for improving the process, optimizing the experimental conditions, and bringing us another step closer to a commercial implementation of the technology."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO commented, "The ability to eradicate antibiotic resistant bacteria can have an astounding impact on healthcare. It could enable quicker treatments; shorter or eliminated hospitalizations; and reduced suffering and mortality. Most importantly, the eradication of dangerous antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi takes place outside the body without the use of antibiotics.

"We plan to continue our accelerated eradication of all of the antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi provided by the CDC and present our findings to the CDC and other government agencies at the appropriate time."

About Youngstown State University

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio, and is composed of 5 undergraduate colleges. The University has over 150 undergraduate degree programs and 50 graduate degree programs serving over 12,000 students in studies up to the doctoral level. Beyond its current student body, the university has more than 125,000 alumni across the country and around the world.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to four issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

