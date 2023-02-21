Draiver: Zarif Haque on 2023 Vehicle Fleet Management Trends

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / In 2022, the fleet management industry saw a number of challenges, from supply chain issues to technology advancements, and even a drastic increase in gas prices.

According to a recent report published by MarketsandMarkets , the fleet management market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5%, from $25.5 billion in 2022 to $52.4 billion by 2027.

To strategically prepare for what's ahead, Zarif Haque , CEO of Draiver , a leading vehicle transportation technology company, outlines the top trends the industry will see this year, noting,

"For ten years, Draiver has maintained a leadership position in auto delivery by staying ahead of market trends and pioneering smarter ways to serve clients and their bottom lines."

Advanced Product Technology

Last year, the industry saw notable advances in the electrification of fleet technology , and that trend will only continue. In 2020, many companies transitioned to remote asset management, which will now extend to video telematics, which uses sensors and dashcams to provide visibility into driver behavior and location during fleet and vehicle transportation. "In this industry, advanced technology acts as a co-pilot, providing clients with the features they value most: efficiency, safety, and transparency," says Haque.

Higher Demand for Delivery and Efficacy

Post-pandemic, expectations for delivery have only increased, with customers now preferring a two-day window for moving a vehicle across the country. Customers are also now less likely to tolerate a shipment delay, as only 20% of consumers were willing to forgive delivery disruptions due to supply chain issues in 2021.

With this shift, there is going to be a higher demand for delivering vehicles in a quick, yet efficient, manner. In addition to causing customer dissatisfaction, shipment delays also negatively impact driver productivity and increase operational costs. Fleet managers will continue to be increasingly proactive with reducing shipping costs and delays.

Dealerships are increasingly relying on vehicle transportation companies such as Draiver to quickly transport vehicles. Draiver created an AI technology that enables continuously optimized routes for the quickest possible deliveries, which decreases costs while increasing safety.

"We help dealerships move cars faster than anyone in the market," says Zarif Haque . "Every fleet manager knows that drivers, vehicles, and fuel are expensive. Our technology helps move large trucks and cars efficiently, ultimately lowering their costs and increasing their customer satisfaction," he added.

In 2023, we will see more efficacy and transparency in the vehicle fleet management industry, which is a hallmark of the services Draiver provides. Staying ahead of industry expectations and focusing on innovative customer solutions keeps Draiver at the forefront of the industry.

