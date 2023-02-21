NASDAQ Listed Publisher Selects Award Winning Data-Analytics Platform for Fifth Consecutive Audience Segmentation and Competitive Intelligence Study

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new audience segmentation contract with its flagship data-analytics platform, TotalSocial®. This latest PaaS (platform-as-a-service) contract was signed with one of the largest media publishing companies in North America (wholly owned by a NASDAQ listed Fortune 500 multimedia conglomerate with a market capitalization of CA $4 billion).

For its fifth consecutive contract, this long-term client has selected its most iconic media brand to engage TotalSocial® for a robust audience segmentation project. The study will deliver deep and diverse profile and behavioral data on digital and print media audience segments across fifteen industry verticals and correlate this data against historical competitive research within TotalSocial®'s proprietary ten-year database.

TotalSocial® is a patented methodology that collects, analyzes, and correlates online and offline demographic, psychographic and consumer behavioral data. For audience segmentation studies, primary research data is collected from select digital and print audiences and fed into the TotalSocial® software. This primary data is then analyzed and/or actioned via award-winning products and services (i.e., Scoreboard, Deep Diagnostics, Predictive Analytics and TotalInfluence for data-driven marketing).

For this study, primary data will center on core business drivers and key performance indicators (KPI) for leading consumer brands (i.e., audience sentiment, purchase intent, word of mouth volume, referrals, and micro-influencer recommendations). The goal of this segmentation study is to support and empower marketing and sales departments in delivering a roadmap to revenue growth for its advertisers, and channel partners.

TotalSocial®'s competitive intelligence research platform has been proven successful in providing valuable audience profile benchmarks and measurable business results for global media conglomerates and advertising clients. As a preferred data analytics provider for the sector, leading media companies rely on TotalSocial® for its consistent ability to deliver clear and actionable metrics for maximizing advertising revenues.

"We have developed a strong practice in delivering unique data and analytical insights to the global digital and print advertising community. Primary audience research data empowers marketing and sales executives with vital decision-making tools to design and deploy budgets on optimum content, channels, and advocates. TotalSocial provides clients with a competitive edge in a marketplace that relies heavily on consumer advocacy, referrals, and recommendations. Our patented methodologies, ten-year database and award-winning data-analytics products are powerful tools for fully understanding the current trends within key audience segments, which is the key to maximizing advertising revenues," reports Steven Brown, Chief Commercial Officer.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® data-analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is a portfolio accelerator of digital media software platforms and complimentary managed services. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level PaaS (platform-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTC exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "D0G". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its F500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics/.

