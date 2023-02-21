Solar module prices continued to fall in January, and there is no end in sight. The main drivers impacting prices are lower shipping rates from China and the further recovery of the euro-US dollar exchange rate. Martin Schachinger, of pvXchange, expects other effects, such as slowly falling energy costs or polysilicon and wafer prices - which are in freefall - to further strengthen the trend in the coming months.From pv magazine Global 02/23 There is currently a slight distortion in the module market due to a recent patent infringement lawsuit in the Regional Court of Düsseldorf, this time filed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...