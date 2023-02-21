Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023
Massives Upside: Die neue Aktie fürs „explosive Depot“?
21.02.2023
Lithium South Development Corporation: Lithium South Drill Results - Holes AS03, AS05, and AS06

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to provide further drill results from the Alba Sabrina resource expansion drill program at the HMN Li Project, Salta, Argentina. Samples were taken using best industry practices and assays were performed by Alex Stewart Laboratories (ISO Certified) of Mendoza, Argentina. Excellent lithium values have been received from all holes completed to date and are reported below.

Drill targets for resource expansion on Alba Sabrina claim block


Hole AS03 was drilled to 260 meters. The average of depth-discrete packer samples is 663 mg/L Li, with a range of 320 to 752 mg/L Li. It was determined upon completion that the last sample taken at 260 meters (320 mg/L Li) was likely diluted by inflow from a shallow aquifer, due to a leak in the packer system.

After drilling and packer sampling, the borehole was completed as a long-screen monitor well. It was then developed to remove drilling mud and any fluids that entered during packer sampling. A sample taken from the long-screen well returned a value of 757 mg/L Li.

Hole AS05 was drilled to 220 meters. The average of the packer samples is 705 mg/L Li, with a range of 434 to 792 mg/L Li. The low concentration (434 mg/L) was measured in the shallowest sample (<50 m depth).

Hole AS06 was drilled to 180 meters. The average of the packer samples is 644 mg/L Li, with a range from 525 to 710 mg/L Li.

Drilling to date has delineated a brine-containing sub-basin approximately 1.2 kilometers wide by 7.6 kilometers in length, extending northward from the main basin of Hombre Muerto Salar. The drill plan included a line of four core holes north to south along the axis of the sub-basin, and three control holes along the west side of the sub-basin. The purpose of the control holes is to define the west side of the sub-basin and to determine if the western boundary was affected by freshwater inputs. All holes have encountered significant thicknesses of brine.

Hole AS07 (also a western boundary borehole) is in progress. When ASO7 is complete, the Company will publish an updated drill plan and results. The rig will then move to the Natalia Maria claim block located east of the current location. A road and drill pad have already been constructed.

An updated resource will be calculated when the Natalia Maria drill is completed and sampled.

Company President Adrian F.C. Hobkirk is quoted, "We are very pleased with the exploration results to date and look forward to the calculation of an upgraded lithium resource at the HMN Li Project."

The technical and scientific information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Mark King, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Dr. King participated in the preparation of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President and Chief Executive Officer
ahobkirk@lithiumsouth.com
Investors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006145/Lithium_South_Development_Corporation.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815015/Lithium_South_Development_Corporation_Logo_Logo.jpg

Lithium South Development Corporation Logo Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lithium-south-drill-results---holes-as03-as05-and-as06-301751250.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
