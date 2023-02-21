

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the FDA has accepted for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for pozelimab as a treatment for adults and children as young as 1 year of age with CHAPLE disease. The target action date for the FDA decision is August 20, 2023.



The FDA designated pozelimab for treatment of CHAPLE as a drug for a 'rare pediatric disease' in April 2020. The company noted that, if approved, pozelimab would be the first and only treatment for those living with CHAPLE.



