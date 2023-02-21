Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 
PR Newswire
21.02.2023 | 14:30
Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2024.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"This advanced configuration, which in addition has been customer adapted, shows that the SLX's modern and flexible platform is well suited to meet different needs among customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on February 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CET.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3719452/1861111.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-mask-writer-301751752.html

