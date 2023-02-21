The isolation of Portugal's electrical grid is hindering the growth of renewables, according to GlobalData's latest report. Storage will play a pivotal role if the country hopes to achieve its solar and renewable installation goals, it says.Portugal's geographical isolation at the western edge of Europe and grid connection issues are hindering the deployment of renewables in the country, according to the latest report by UK-based consulting firm GlobalData. "In recent years, with the proliferation of renewable power and massive hydropower capacity, Portugal has been producing more power than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...