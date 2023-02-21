Southern Energy Corp. Recognized As Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC)(OTCQX:SOUTF) is pleased to report it has been ranked as the top performing energy stock in the 2023 TSX Venture 50, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,700 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. The ranking is an equal weighting of each firm's performance during 2022 across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume.

The selected Venture 50 companies have seen tremendous growth over 2022, offered excellent returns to their shareholders, and are actively traded in the market.

"We are extremely proud to have earned a 2023 TSX Venture Top 50 ranking, selected from 1,713 TSXV issuers. This privileged award validates the quality of Gulf Coast U.S. oil and natural gas assets assembled by the Company and recognizes the achievements of our team" stated Ian Atkinson, President & Chief Executive Officer.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

