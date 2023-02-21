Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB) ("Bell Buckle"), a holding company that seeks investments and businesses in the Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 billion dollar market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States, has acquired exclusive expansion rights for Technique Tigers Baseball Academy, a Trumbull, Connecticut baseball skill development academy for kids.

Over the last 15 years, Technique Tigers has provided instruction to over 700 athletes, many of whom have gone on to play college and professional baseball. Its mission is to build strong young student athletes into healthy people who understand the importance of health, education, and discipline.

Technique Tigers will team with another Bell Buckle subsidiary, Jump Start Sports, and local baseball coaches to offer Technique Tigers programs to communities, including those currently being served by Jump Start Sports, which span several states and many school and recreational departments. Jump Start Sports recently completed its franchise offering, which it expects will add 30 or more new markets in the next two years. The agreement provides for revenue sharing between Bell Buckle and Technique Tigers. $50K of restricted common stock in Bell Buckle has been issued to Technique Tigers for this acquisition.

"Offering a Technique Tigers program to our partners will broaden the base and scope of the children we serve," said Rick Hart, founder and Director of Jump Start Sports. "While they focus more on instruction and development of elite baseball players, Jump Start Sports focuses on development of young children's interest and enthusiasm in all sports, both of which enhance mental and physical well-being for all young people. We believe that this tandem focus of both broad-scope youth enrichment and a tailored initiative to serve elite players will provide a strong potential for growth in the communities we serve."

Technique Tigers Baseball Academy was founded by Manny Torres. Manny attended St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, where he played basketball and baseball. He was on Connecticut's 1994 and 1995 All-State teams, and in 1995 was selected as both the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year and the USA Today Connecticut Player of the Year. The Texas Rangers selected Manny in the 28th round of the 1995 Amateur Baseball Draft but he chose to attend the University of Alabama on a baseball scholarship. During his time at Alabama, Manny was Freshman and NCWBA All-American and All-SEC (Southeastern Conference). He was a member of the 1996 SEC championship team, and 1996, 1997 and 1999 SEC Tournament Champions, and played in the 1996, 1997 and 1999 College World Series.

Manny and his staff have a combined 100 plus years of playing/coaching experience.

"I am excited to join the Bell Buckle team as we expand the presence of youth sports nationwide," said Manny Torres. "I look forward to bringing the joy of baseball and the life lessons it teaches the youth to many more kids," he added.

More information about Technique Tigers can be found at: www.techniquetigers.com.

About Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with a focus on acquiring and growing businesses in Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 billion dollar market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States. In June 2022, Bell Buckle acquired a majority interest in Jump Start Sports LLC, a leader in youth sports camps & programs. Jump Start Sports partners with schools and recreation departments to offer youth sports camps and programs that teach kids team building, friendship, self-esteem and sportsmanship through participation in football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, cheerleading, volleyball and other sporting activities. It has served tens of thousands of children across many communities in 5 states - Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina. Jump Start Sports recently completed its Franchise Disclosure Document, and is now actively awarding Franchises nationwide. Our mission is to provide opportunities for children to develop physically, mentally and emotionally through participation in sports and other extracurricular activities. For more information, go to www.jumpstartsports.com or www.bellbuckleholdings.com.

