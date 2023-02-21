San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSXD) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce a strategic licensing agreement with VisionTrack to provide AI-powered video telematics solutions to the North American transportation and logistics market. The agreement was signed on October 3rd, 2022, and went through a period of testing and integration with the existing DCS SaaS solutions. We are confident this partnership will provide DCS access to the robust suite of VisionTrack AI video telematics solutions, including the VisionTrack sophisticated AI-powered post-analysis solution NARA (Notification, Analysis and Risk Assessment) that we believe can be utilized to revolutionize how vehicle camera footage is assessed and help vehicle operators dramatically reduce road deaths and injuries.

"We are thrilled to partner with VisionTrack and offer their incredibly powerful suite of AI-powered video telematics solutions to our customers in North America," said Chris Bursey, CEO of DCS. "The latest launch of the VisionTrack NARA AI-powered technology is expected to be a huge impact on how collisions, near misses and driving events are analyzed, monitored and reviewed by automatically analyzing video footage without the need for human involvement."

"Partnering with DCS to expand our presence in the North American market was an easy decision and will allow us to leverage their existing sales channels and relationships," said VisionTrack POC (Matt Ison Vice President of Sales - North America). "DCS has a proven track-record of success and provides the real value we look for in our partners. Our AI-powered technology is incredibly sophisticated, and DCS has the experience that we demand from our partners to ensure a positive customer experience."

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSXD"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About VisionTrack

VisionTrack is a global leader of AI-powered video telematics and connected vehicle data. VisionTrack provides the most intelligent, high-quality, and reliable vehicle camera and safety solutions. Powered by Autonomise.ai, the most advanced video-enabled telematics solution for the fleet, road transportation and insurance sector. This multi-award-winning Internet of Things (IoT) platform leverages extensive real-world data using finely tuned algorithms, analytics, and computer vision models to unlock knowledge and continually evolve AI-powered solutions. For more information, visit www.visiontrack.com.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

billespley@gmail.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com

858-525-2483

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

